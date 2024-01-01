5,000 Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars

Convert BRL to JMD at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
142,083.50 jmd

R$1.000 BRL = J$28.42 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.834430.5808
Low27.168727.1687
Average27.962128.8082
Change-1.30%-6.20%
1 BRL to JMD stats

The performance of BRL to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.8344 and a 30 day low of 27.1687. This means the 30 day average was 27.9621. The change for BRL to JMD was -1.30.

The performance of BRL to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.5808 and a 90 day low of 27.1687. This means the 90 day average was 28.8082. The change for BRL to JMD was -6.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jamaican Dollar
1 BRL28.41670 JMD
5 BRL142.08350 JMD
10 BRL284.16700 JMD
20 BRL568.33400 JMD
50 BRL1,420.83500 JMD
100 BRL2,841.67000 JMD
250 BRL7,104.17500 JMD
500 BRL14,208.35000 JMD
1000 BRL28,416.70000 JMD
2000 BRL56,833.40000 JMD
5000 BRL142,083.50000 JMD
10000 BRL284,167.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 JMD0.03519 BRL
5 JMD0.17595 BRL
10 JMD0.35191 BRL
20 JMD0.70381 BRL
50 JMD1.75953 BRL
100 JMD3.51906 BRL
250 JMD8.79765 BRL
500 JMD17.59530 BRL
1000 JMD35.19060 BRL
2000 JMD70.38120 BRL
5000 JMD175.95300 BRL
10000 JMD351.90600 BRL