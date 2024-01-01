500 Brazilian reais to Guyanaese dollars

Convert BRL to GYD at the real exchange rate

500 brl
18,974.55 gyd

R$1.000 BRL = GY$37.95 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.439240.9952
Low36.343236.3432
Average37.334338.5785
Change-1.21%-6.37%
1 BRL to GYD stats

The performance of BRL to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.4392 and a 30 day low of 36.3432. This means the 30 day average was 37.3343. The change for BRL to GYD was -1.21.

The performance of BRL to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.9952 and a 90 day low of 36.3432. This means the 90 day average was 38.5785. The change for BRL to GYD was -6.37.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BRL37.94910 GYD
5 BRL189.74550 GYD
10 BRL379.49100 GYD
20 BRL758.98200 GYD
50 BRL1,897.45500 GYD
100 BRL3,794.91000 GYD
250 BRL9,487.27500 GYD
500 BRL18,974.55000 GYD
1000 BRL37,949.10000 GYD
2000 BRL75,898.20000 GYD
5000 BRL189,745.50000 GYD
10000 BRL379,491.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 GYD0.02635 BRL
5 GYD0.13176 BRL
10 GYD0.26351 BRL
20 GYD0.52702 BRL
50 GYD1.31756 BRL
100 GYD2.63511 BRL
250 GYD6.58778 BRL
500 GYD13.17555 BRL
1000 GYD26.35110 BRL
2000 GYD52.70220 BRL
5000 GYD131.75550 BRL
10000 GYD263.51100 BRL