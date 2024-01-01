50 Brazilian reais to Dominican pesos

Convert BRL to DOP at the real exchange rate

50 brl
541.76 dop

R$1.000 BRL = $10.84 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.896011.5045
Low10.319610.3196
Average10.607810.9202
Change-0.31%-4.06%
1 BRL to DOP stats

The performance of BRL to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8960 and a 30 day low of 10.3196. This means the 30 day average was 10.6078. The change for BRL to DOP was -0.31.

The performance of BRL to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.5045 and a 90 day low of 10.3196. This means the 90 day average was 10.9202. The change for BRL to DOP was -4.06.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

How to convert Brazilian reais to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Dominican Peso
1 BRL10.83510 DOP
5 BRL54.17550 DOP
10 BRL108.35100 DOP
20 BRL216.70200 DOP
50 BRL541.75500 DOP
100 BRL1,083.51000 DOP
250 BRL2,708.77500 DOP
500 BRL5,417.55000 DOP
1000 BRL10,835.10000 DOP
2000 BRL21,670.20000 DOP
5000 BRL54,175.50000 DOP
10000 BRL108,351.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 DOP0.09229 BRL
5 DOP0.46146 BRL
10 DOP0.92292 BRL
20 DOP1.84585 BRL
50 DOP4.61462 BRL
100 DOP9.22924 BRL
250 DOP23.07310 BRL
500 DOP46.14620 BRL
1000 DOP92.29240 BRL
2000 DOP184.58480 BRL
5000 DOP461.46200 BRL
10000 DOP922.92400 BRL