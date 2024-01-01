2,000 Brazilian reais to Dominican pesos
Convert BRL to DOP at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to DOP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.8960
|11.5045
|Low
|10.3196
|10.3196
|Average
|10.6078
|10.9202
|Change
|-0.31%
|-4.06%
|View full history
1 BRL to DOP stats
The performance of BRL to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8960 and a 30 day low of 10.3196. This means the 30 day average was 10.6078. The change for BRL to DOP was -0.31.
The performance of BRL to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.5045 and a 90 day low of 10.3196. This means the 90 day average was 10.9202. The change for BRL to DOP was -4.06.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Dominican Peso
|1 BRL
|10.83510 DOP
|5 BRL
|54.17550 DOP
|10 BRL
|108.35100 DOP
|20 BRL
|216.70200 DOP
|50 BRL
|541.75500 DOP
|100 BRL
|1,083.51000 DOP
|250 BRL
|2,708.77500 DOP
|500 BRL
|5,417.55000 DOP
|1000 BRL
|10,835.10000 DOP
|2000 BRL
|21,670.20000 DOP
|5000 BRL
|54,175.50000 DOP
|10000 BRL
|108,351.00000 DOP