10 Bolivian bolivianos to Samoan talas

Convert BOB to WST at the real exchange rate

10 bob
3.97 wst

Bs1.000 BOB = WS$0.3967 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40170.4017
Low0.39050.3900
Average0.39630.3943
Change1.11%0.56%
View full history

1 BOB to WST stats

The performance of BOB to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4017 and a 30 day low of 0.3905. This means the 30 day average was 0.3963. The change for BOB to WST was 1.11.

The performance of BOB to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4017 and a 90 day low of 0.3900. This means the 90 day average was 0.3943. The change for BOB to WST was 0.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Samoan Tala
1 BOB0.39666 WST
5 BOB1.98330 WST
10 BOB3.96661 WST
20 BOB7.93322 WST
50 BOB19.83305 WST
100 BOB39.66610 WST
250 BOB99.16525 WST
500 BOB198.33050 WST
1000 BOB396.66100 WST
2000 BOB793.32200 WST
5000 BOB1,983.30500 WST
10000 BOB3,966.61000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bolivian Boliviano
1 WST2.52105 BOB
5 WST12.60525 BOB
10 WST25.21050 BOB
20 WST50.42100 BOB
50 WST126.05250 BOB
100 WST252.10500 BOB
250 WST630.26250 BOB
500 WST1,260.52500 BOB
1000 WST2,521.05000 BOB
2000 WST5,042.10000 BOB
5000 WST12,605.25000 BOB
10000 WST25,210.50000 BOB