Bolivian boliviano to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Samoan talas is currently 0.397 today, reflecting a -0.746% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.789% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.401 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.396 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.665% increase in value.