Bolivian boliviano to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Samoan talas is currently 0.396 today, reflecting a 0.121% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.594% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.402 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.393 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 2.182% increase in value.