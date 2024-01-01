1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Swedish kronor

Convert BOB to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
1,519.09 sek

Bs1.000 BOB = kr1.519 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.57031.5703
Low1.51631.5005
Average1.54211.5340
Change0.14%-3.02%
1 BOB to SEK stats

The performance of BOB to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5703 and a 30 day low of 1.5163. This means the 30 day average was 1.5421. The change for BOB to SEK was 0.14.

The performance of BOB to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5703 and a 90 day low of 1.5005. This means the 90 day average was 1.5340. The change for BOB to SEK was -3.02.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Swedish Krona
1 BOB1.51909 SEK
5 BOB7.59545 SEK
10 BOB15.19090 SEK
20 BOB30.38180 SEK
50 BOB75.95450 SEK
100 BOB151.90900 SEK
250 BOB379.77250 SEK
500 BOB759.54500 SEK
1000 BOB1,519.09000 SEK
2000 BOB3,038.18000 SEK
5000 BOB7,595.45000 SEK
10000 BOB15,190.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bolivian Boliviano
1 SEK0.65829 BOB
5 SEK3.29145 BOB
10 SEK6.58289 BOB
20 SEK13.16578 BOB
50 SEK32.91445 BOB
100 SEK65.82890 BOB
250 SEK164.57225 BOB
500 SEK329.14450 BOB
1000 SEK658.28900 BOB
2000 SEK1,316.57800 BOB
5000 SEK3,291.44500 BOB
10000 SEK6,582.89000 BOB