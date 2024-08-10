Bolivian boliviano to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Swedish kronor is currently 1.519 today, reflecting a 0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.018% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 1.543 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.510 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.782% decrease in value.