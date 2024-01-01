10 Bolivian bolivianos to Saudi riyals

Convert BOB to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 bob
5.42 sar

Bs1.000 BOB = SR0.5421 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54460.5452
Low0.54190.5411
Average0.54340.5431
Change0.05%0.10%
1 BOB to SAR stats

The performance of BOB to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5446 and a 30 day low of 0.5419. This means the 30 day average was 0.5434. The change for BOB to SAR was 0.05.

The performance of BOB to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5452 and a 90 day low of 0.5411. This means the 90 day average was 0.5431. The change for BOB to SAR was 0.10.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Saudi Riyal
1 BOB0.54213 SAR
5 BOB2.71065 SAR
10 BOB5.42130 SAR
20 BOB10.84260 SAR
50 BOB27.10650 SAR
100 BOB54.21300 SAR
250 BOB135.53250 SAR
500 BOB271.06500 SAR
1000 BOB542.13000 SAR
2000 BOB1,084.26000 SAR
5000 BOB2,710.65000 SAR
10000 BOB5,421.30000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bolivian Boliviano
1 SAR1.84458 BOB
5 SAR9.22290 BOB
10 SAR18.44580 BOB
20 SAR36.89160 BOB
50 SAR92.22900 BOB
100 SAR184.45800 BOB
250 SAR461.14500 BOB
500 SAR922.29000 BOB
1000 SAR1,844.58000 BOB
2000 SAR3,689.16000 BOB
5000 SAR9,222.90000 BOB
10000 SAR18,445.80000 BOB