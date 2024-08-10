Bolivian boliviano to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Saudi riyals is currently 0.542 today, reflecting a -0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.408% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0.545 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.542 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.512% decrease in value.