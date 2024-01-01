250 Bolivian bolivianos to Norwegian kroner

Convert BOB to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 bob
390.16 nok

Bs1.000 BOB = kr1.561 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.59971.5997
Low1.54851.5111
Average1.57851.5514
Change0.78%-0.41%
View full history

1 BOB to NOK stats

The performance of BOB to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5997 and a 30 day low of 1.5485. This means the 30 day average was 1.5785. The change for BOB to NOK was 0.78.

The performance of BOB to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5997 and a 90 day low of 1.5111. This means the 90 day average was 1.5514. The change for BOB to NOK was -0.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Norwegian Krone
1 BOB1.56062 NOK
5 BOB7.80310 NOK
10 BOB15.60620 NOK
20 BOB31.21240 NOK
50 BOB78.03100 NOK
100 BOB156.06200 NOK
250 BOB390.15500 NOK
500 BOB780.31000 NOK
1000 BOB1,560.62000 NOK
2000 BOB3,121.24000 NOK
5000 BOB7,803.10000 NOK
10000 BOB15,606.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bolivian Boliviano
1 NOK0.64077 BOB
5 NOK3.20386 BOB
10 NOK6.40771 BOB
20 NOK12.81542 BOB
50 NOK32.03855 BOB
100 NOK64.07710 BOB
250 NOK160.19275 BOB
500 NOK320.38550 BOB
1000 NOK640.77100 BOB
2000 NOK1,281.54200 BOB
5000 NOK3,203.85500 BOB
10000 NOK6,407.71000 BOB