Bolivian boliviano to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.561 today, reflecting a -0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.730% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.607 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.559 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.746% increase in value.