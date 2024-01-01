5 Bolivian bolivianos to Bulgarian levs

Bs1.000 BOB = лв0.2587 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26250.2656
Low0.25790.2579
Average0.26030.2616
Change-0.47%-1.35%
1 BOB to BGN stats

The performance of BOB to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2625 and a 30 day low of 0.2579. This means the 30 day average was 0.2603. The change for BOB to BGN was -0.47.

The performance of BOB to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2656 and a 90 day low of 0.2579. This means the 90 day average was 0.2616. The change for BOB to BGN was -1.35.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Bulgarian Lev
1 BOB0.25869 BGN
5 BOB1.29347 BGN
10 BOB2.58693 BGN
20 BOB5.17386 BGN
50 BOB12.93465 BGN
100 BOB25.86930 BGN
250 BOB64.67325 BGN
500 BOB129.34650 BGN
1000 BOB258.69300 BGN
2000 BOB517.38600 BGN
5000 BOB1,293.46500 BGN
10000 BOB2,586.93000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bolivian Boliviano
1 BGN3.86558 BOB
5 BGN19.32790 BOB
10 BGN38.65580 BOB
20 BGN77.31160 BOB
50 BGN193.27900 BOB
100 BGN386.55800 BOB
250 BGN966.39500 BOB
500 BGN1,932.79000 BOB
1000 BGN3,865.58000 BOB
2000 BGN7,731.16000 BOB
5000 BGN19,327.90000 BOB
10000 BGN38,655.80000 BOB