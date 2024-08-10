Bolivian boliviano to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.259 today, reflecting a -0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.483% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.260 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.258 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.567% decrease in value.