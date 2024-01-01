1 thousand Brunei dollars to Qatari rials

Convert BND to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,754.72 qar

B$1.000 BND = QR2.755 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.75472.7547
Low2.70892.6830
Average2.72512.7072
Change1.41%2.35%
View full history

1 BND to QAR stats

The performance of BND to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7547 and a 30 day low of 2.7089. This means the 30 day average was 2.7251. The change for BND to QAR was 1.41.

The performance of BND to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7547 and a 90 day low of 2.6830. This means the 90 day average was 2.7072. The change for BND to QAR was 2.35.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BND2.75472 QAR
5 BND13.77360 QAR
10 BND27.54720 QAR
20 BND55.09440 QAR
50 BND137.73600 QAR
100 BND275.47200 QAR
250 BND688.68000 QAR
500 BND1,377.36000 QAR
1000 BND2,754.72000 QAR
2000 BND5,509.44000 QAR
5000 BND13,773.60000 QAR
10000 BND27,547.20000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 QAR0.36301 BND
5 QAR1.81507 BND
10 QAR3.63013 BND
20 QAR7.26026 BND
50 QAR18.15065 BND
100 QAR36.30130 BND
250 QAR90.75325 BND
500 QAR181.50650 BND
1000 QAR363.01300 BND
2000 QAR726.02600 BND
5000 QAR1,815.06500 BND
10000 QAR3,630.13000 BND