20 Brunei dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert BND to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 bnd
25.19 nzd

B$1.000 BND = $1.259 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26851.2685
Low1.21901.1974
Average1.24861.2223
Change3.01%2.66%
1 BND to NZD stats

The performance of BND to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2685 and a 30 day low of 1.2190. This means the 30 day average was 1.2486. The change for BND to NZD was 3.01.

The performance of BND to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2685 and a 90 day low of 1.1974. This means the 90 day average was 1.2223. The change for BND to NZD was 2.66.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BND1.25932 NZD
5 BND6.29660 NZD
10 BND12.59320 NZD
20 BND25.18640 NZD
50 BND62.96600 NZD
100 BND125.93200 NZD
250 BND314.83000 NZD
500 BND629.66000 NZD
1000 BND1,259.32000 NZD
2000 BND2,518.64000 NZD
5000 BND6,296.60000 NZD
10000 BND12,593.20000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 NZD0.79408 BND
5 NZD3.97041 BND
10 NZD7.94081 BND
20 NZD15.88162 BND
50 NZD39.70405 BND
100 NZD79.40810 BND
250 NZD198.52025 BND
500 NZD397.04050 BND
1000 NZD794.08100 BND
2000 NZD1,588.16200 BND
5000 NZD3,970.40500 BND
10000 NZD7,940.81000 BND