500 Bermudan dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert BMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 bmd
1,863,500 ugx

$1.000 BMD = Ush3,727 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,740.05003,825.0000
Low3,694.51003,693.0000
Average3,714.05873,742.6018
Change0.70%-1.37%
1 BMD to UGX stats

The performance of BMD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,740.0500 and a 30 day low of 3,694.5100. This means the 30 day average was 3,714.0587. The change for BMD to UGX was 0.70.

The performance of BMD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,825.0000 and a 90 day low of 3,693.0000. This means the 90 day average was 3,742.6018. The change for BMD to UGX was -1.37.

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 BMD3,727.00000 UGX
5 BMD18,635.00000 UGX
10 BMD37,270.00000 UGX
20 BMD74,540.00000 UGX
50 BMD186,350.00000 UGX
100 BMD372,700.00000 UGX
250 BMD931,750.00000 UGX
500 BMD1,863,500.00000 UGX
1000 BMD3,727,000.00000 UGX
2000 BMD7,454,000.00000 UGX
5000 BMD18,635,000.00000 UGX
10000 BMD37,270,000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bermudan Dollar
1 UGX0.00027 BMD
5 UGX0.00134 BMD
10 UGX0.00268 BMD
20 UGX0.00537 BMD
50 UGX0.01342 BMD
100 UGX0.02683 BMD
250 UGX0.06708 BMD
500 UGX0.13416 BMD
1000 UGX0.26831 BMD
2000 UGX0.53662 BMD
5000 UGX1.34156 BMD
10000 UGX2.68312 BMD