Bahraini dinars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert BHD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
50,282.70 szl

1.000 BHD = 50.28 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1311.4741.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5581.7271.9491.13121.381
1 USD0.9230.788183.1661.361.5350.89116.846
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BHD50.28270 SZL
5 BHD251.41350 SZL
10 BHD502.82700 SZL
20 BHD1,005.65400 SZL
50 BHD2,514.13500 SZL
100 BHD5,028.27000 SZL
250 BHD12,570.67500 SZL
500 BHD25,141.35000 SZL
1000 BHD50,282.70000 SZL
2000 BHD100,565.40000 SZL
5000 BHD251,413.50000 SZL
10000 BHD502,827.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bahraini Dinar
1 SZL0.01989 BHD
5 SZL0.09944 BHD
10 SZL0.19888 BHD
20 SZL0.39775 BHD
50 SZL0.99438 BHD
100 SZL1.98876 BHD
250 SZL4.97190 BHD
500 SZL9.94380 BHD
1000 SZL19.88760 BHD
2000 SZL39.77520 BHD
5000 SZL99.43800 BHD
10000 SZL198.87600 BHD