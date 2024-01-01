Bahraini dinars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert BHD to SZL at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = L47.88 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
BHD to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SZL
1 BHD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.518148.5181
Low45.908445.3702
Average47.094446.8383
Change2.61%1.14%
1 BHD to SZL stats

The performance of BHD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.5181 and a 30 day low of 45.9084. This means the 30 day average was 47.0944. The change for BHD to SZL was 2.61.

The performance of BHD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.5181 and a 90 day low of 45.3702. This means the 90 day average was 46.8383. The change for BHD to SZL was 1.14.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BHD47.88220 SZL
5 BHD239.41100 SZL
10 BHD478.82200 SZL
20 BHD957.64400 SZL
50 BHD2,394.11000 SZL
100 BHD4,788.22000 SZL
250 BHD11,970.55000 SZL
500 BHD23,941.10000 SZL
1000 BHD47,882.20000 SZL
2000 BHD95,764.40000 SZL
5000 BHD239,411.00000 SZL
10000 BHD478,822.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bahraini Dinar
1 SZL0.02088 BHD
5 SZL0.10442 BHD
10 SZL0.20885 BHD
20 SZL0.41769 BHD
50 SZL1.04423 BHD
100 SZL2.08846 BHD
250 SZL5.22115 BHD
500 SZL10.44230 BHD
1000 SZL20.88460 BHD
2000 SZL41.76920 BHD
5000 SZL104.42300 BHD
10000 SZL208.84600 BHD