Bahraini dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BHD to MVR

1,000 bhd
40,891.10 mvr

1.000 BHD = 40.89 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:54
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BHD40.89110 MVR
5 BHD204.45550 MVR
10 BHD408.91100 MVR
20 BHD817.82200 MVR
50 BHD2,044.55500 MVR
100 BHD4,089.11000 MVR
250 BHD10,222.77500 MVR
500 BHD20,445.55000 MVR
1000 BHD40,891.10000 MVR
2000 BHD81,782.20000 MVR
5000 BHD204,455.50000 MVR
10000 BHD408,911.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bahraini Dinar
1 MVR0.02446 BHD
5 MVR0.12228 BHD
10 MVR0.24455 BHD
20 MVR0.48910 BHD
50 MVR1.22276 BHD
100 MVR2.44552 BHD
250 MVR6.11380 BHD
500 MVR12.22760 BHD
1000 MVR24.45520 BHD
2000 MVR48.91040 BHD
5000 MVR122.27600 BHD
10000 MVR244.55200 BHD