Bahraini dinar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 40.904 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.419% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 40.906 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 40.245 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.336% increase in value.