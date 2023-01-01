Bahraini dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert BHD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
41006.90 mvr

1.00000 BHD = 41.00690 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BHD41.00690 MVR
5 BHD205.03450 MVR
10 BHD410.06900 MVR
20 BHD820.13800 MVR
50 BHD2050.34500 MVR
100 BHD4100.69000 MVR
250 BHD10251.72500 MVR
500 BHD20503.45000 MVR
1000 BHD41006.90000 MVR
2000 BHD82013.80000 MVR
5000 BHD205034.50000 MVR
10000 BHD410069.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bahraini Dinar
1 MVR0.02439 BHD
5 MVR0.12193 BHD
10 MVR0.24386 BHD
20 MVR0.48772 BHD
50 MVR1.21931 BHD
100 MVR2.43862 BHD
250 MVR6.09655 BHD
500 MVR12.19310 BHD
1000 MVR24.38620 BHD
2000 MVR48.77240 BHD
5000 MVR121.93100 BHD
10000 MVR243.86200 BHD