1,000 bhd
150,678 mkd

1.000 BHD = 150.7 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
1 USD183.160.9231.65918.9541,503.661.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0820.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.12911.79820.5431,629.671.4741.457
1 NZD0.60350.1170.556111.423906.1810.820.81

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 BHD150.67800 MKD
5 BHD753.39000 MKD
10 BHD1,506.78000 MKD
20 BHD3,013.56000 MKD
50 BHD7,533.90000 MKD
100 BHD15,067.80000 MKD
250 BHD37,669.50000 MKD
500 BHD75,339.00000 MKD
1000 BHD150,678.00000 MKD
2000 BHD301,356.00000 MKD
5000 BHD753,390.00000 MKD
10000 BHD1,506,780.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bahraini Dinar
1 MKD0.00664 BHD
5 MKD0.03318 BHD
10 MKD0.06637 BHD
20 MKD0.13273 BHD
50 MKD0.33183 BHD
100 MKD0.66367 BHD
250 MKD1.65917 BHD
500 MKD3.31834 BHD
1000 MKD6.63668 BHD
2000 MKD13.27336 BHD
5000 MKD33.18340 BHD
10000 MKD66.36680 BHD