1 thousand Macedonian denars to Bahraini dinars

Convert MKD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1000 mkd
6.688 bhd

1.00000 MKD = 0.00669 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bahraini Dinar
1 MKD0.00669 BHD
5 MKD0.03344 BHD
10 MKD0.06688 BHD
20 MKD0.13376 BHD
50 MKD0.33440 BHD
100 MKD0.66880 BHD
250 MKD1.67199 BHD
500 MKD3.34399 BHD
1000 MKD6.68798 BHD
2000 MKD13.37596 BHD
5000 MKD33.43990 BHD
10000 MKD66.87980 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 BHD149.52200 MKD
5 BHD747.61000 MKD
10 BHD1495.22000 MKD
20 BHD2990.44000 MKD
50 BHD7476.10000 MKD
100 BHD14952.20000 MKD
250 BHD37380.50000 MKD
500 BHD74761.00000 MKD
1000 BHD149522.00000 MKD
2000 BHD299044.00000 MKD
5000 BHD747610.00000 MKD
10000 BHD1495220.00000 MKD