Bahraini dinar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Macedonian denars is currently 149.495 today, reflecting a -0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.043% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 151.101 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 148.660 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.901% decrease in value.