Bahraini dinar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Macedonian denars is currently 154.468 today, reflecting a 0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.420% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 155.302 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 153.531 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.325% decrease in value.