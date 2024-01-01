Bahraini dinars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert BHD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
270,626 cve

1.000 BHD = 270.6 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1481.4741.6650.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5411.7261.9491.13121.372
1 USD0.9220.788183.1591.361.5360.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BHD270.62600 CVE
5 BHD1,353.13000 CVE
10 BHD2,706.26000 CVE
20 BHD5,412.52000 CVE
50 BHD13,531.30000 CVE
100 BHD27,062.60000 CVE
250 BHD67,656.50000 CVE
500 BHD135,313.00000 CVE
1000 BHD270,626.00000 CVE
2000 BHD541,252.00000 CVE
5000 BHD1,353,130.00000 CVE
10000 BHD2,706,260.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bahraini Dinar
1 CVE0.00370 BHD
5 CVE0.01848 BHD
10 CVE0.03695 BHD
20 CVE0.07390 BHD
50 CVE0.18476 BHD
100 CVE0.36951 BHD
250 CVE0.92378 BHD
500 CVE1.84757 BHD
1000 CVE3.69513 BHD
2000 CVE7.39026 BHD
5000 CVE18.47565 BHD
10000 CVE36.95130 BHD