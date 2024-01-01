Bahraini dinars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert BHD to CVE at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Esc277.6 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
BHD to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CVE
1 BHD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High278.8420278.8420
Low268.8800262.6480
Average273.1725268.0980
Change2.89%5.30%
1 BHD to CVE stats

The performance of BHD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 278.8420 and a 30 day low of 268.8800. This means the 30 day average was 273.1725. The change for BHD to CVE was 2.89.

The performance of BHD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 278.8420 and a 90 day low of 262.6480. This means the 90 day average was 268.0980. The change for BHD to CVE was 5.30.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BHD277.55300 CVE
5 BHD1,387.76500 CVE
10 BHD2,775.53000 CVE
20 BHD5,551.06000 CVE
50 BHD13,877.65000 CVE
100 BHD27,755.30000 CVE
250 BHD69,388.25000 CVE
500 BHD138,776.50000 CVE
1000 BHD277,553.00000 CVE
2000 BHD555,106.00000 CVE
5000 BHD1,387,765.00000 CVE
10000 BHD2,775,530.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bahraini Dinar
1 CVE0.00360 BHD
5 CVE0.01801 BHD
10 CVE0.03603 BHD
20 CVE0.07206 BHD
50 CVE0.18015 BHD
100 CVE0.36029 BHD
250 CVE0.90073 BHD
500 CVE1.80146 BHD
1000 CVE3.60292 BHD
2000 CVE7.20584 BHD
5000 CVE18.01460 BHD
10000 CVE36.02920 BHD