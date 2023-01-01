Bahraini dinars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert BHD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
271,190 cve

1.00000 BHD = 271.19000 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084290.24531.488441.673280.964818.7349
1 GBP1.1426611.23875103.111.700621.91181.1024421.4055
1 USD0.922350.807265183.23681.372851.543330.889917.2799
1 INR0.01108090.009698420.012013910.01649330.01854140.01069120.207599

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BHD271.19000 CVE
5 BHD1355.95000 CVE
10 BHD2711.90000 CVE
20 BHD5423.80000 CVE
50 BHD13559.50000 CVE
100 BHD27119.00000 CVE
250 BHD67797.50000 CVE
500 BHD135595.00000 CVE
1000 BHD271190.00000 CVE
2000 BHD542380.00000 CVE
5000 BHD1355950.00000 CVE
10000 BHD2711900.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bahraini Dinar
1 CVE0.00369 BHD
5 CVE0.01844 BHD
10 CVE0.03687 BHD
20 CVE0.07375 BHD
50 CVE0.18437 BHD
100 CVE0.36875 BHD
250 CVE0.92187 BHD
500 CVE1.84373 BHD
1000 CVE3.68746 BHD
2000 CVE7.37492 BHD
5000 CVE18.43730 BHD
10000 CVE36.87460 BHD