Bahraini dinar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 277.556 today, reflecting a 0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.269% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 278.969 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 276.090 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.