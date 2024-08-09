Bahraini dinar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 268.997 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.102% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 269.351 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 267.414 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.242% increase in value.