250 Bahraini dinars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BHD to AZN at the real exchange rate

250 bhd
1,127.09 azn

.د.ب1.000 BHD = man.4.508 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.50894.5106
Low4.50604.5036
Average4.50724.5072
Change0.04%0.02%
1 BHD to AZN stats

The performance of BHD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5089 and a 30 day low of 4.5060. This means the 30 day average was 4.5072. The change for BHD to AZN was 0.04.

The performance of BHD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5106 and a 90 day low of 4.5036. This means the 90 day average was 4.5072. The change for BHD to AZN was 0.02.

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BHD4.50836 AZN
5 BHD22.54180 AZN
10 BHD45.08360 AZN
20 BHD90.16720 AZN
50 BHD225.41800 AZN
100 BHD450.83600 AZN
250 BHD1,127.09000 AZN
500 BHD2,254.18000 AZN
1000 BHD4,508.36000 AZN
2000 BHD9,016.72000 AZN
5000 BHD22,541.80000 AZN
10000 BHD45,083.60000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bahraini Dinar
1 AZN0.22181 BHD
5 AZN1.10905 BHD
10 AZN2.21810 BHD
20 AZN4.43620 BHD
50 AZN11.09050 BHD
100 AZN22.18100 BHD
250 AZN55.45250 BHD
500 AZN110.90500 BHD
1000 AZN221.81000 BHD
2000 AZN443.62000 BHD
5000 AZN1,109.05000 BHD
10000 AZN2,218.10000 BHD