Bahraini dinar to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Azerbaijani manats is currently 4.508 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.024% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 4.512 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4.507 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.088% increase in value.