1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Comorian francs

Convert BGN to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
251,563 kmf

лв1.000 BGN = CF251.6 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High251.9150252.1040
Low251.2000251.0230
Average251.5368251.5389
Change0.04%0.00%
1 BGN to KMF stats

The performance of BGN to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 251.9150 and a 30 day low of 251.2000. This means the 30 day average was 251.5368. The change for BGN to KMF was 0.04.

The performance of BGN to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 252.1040 and a 90 day low of 251.0230. This means the 90 day average was 251.5389. The change for BGN to KMF was 0.00.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Comorian Franc
1 BGN251.56300 KMF
5 BGN1,257.81500 KMF
10 BGN2,515.63000 KMF
20 BGN5,031.26000 KMF
50 BGN12,578.15000 KMF
100 BGN25,156.30000 KMF
250 BGN62,890.75000 KMF
500 BGN125,781.50000 KMF
1000 BGN251,563.00000 KMF
2000 BGN503,126.00000 KMF
5000 BGN1,257,815.00000 KMF
10000 BGN2,515,630.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 KMF0.00398 BGN
5 KMF0.01988 BGN
10 KMF0.03975 BGN
20 KMF0.07950 BGN
50 KMF0.19876 BGN
100 KMF0.39752 BGN
250 KMF0.99379 BGN
500 KMF1.98758 BGN
1000 KMF3.97515 BGN
2000 KMF7.95030 BGN
5000 KMF19.87575 BGN
10000 KMF39.75150 BGN