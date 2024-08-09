100 Bulgarian levs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BGN to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 bgn
6,554.77 bdt

лв1.000 BGN = Tk65.55 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
BGN to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High65.724965.7249
Low64.799064.0595
Average65.329664.9188
Change0.75%1.96%
1 BGN to BDT stats

The performance of BGN to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.7249 and a 30 day low of 64.7990. This means the 30 day average was 65.3296. The change for BGN to BDT was 0.75.

The performance of BGN to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.7249 and a 90 day low of 64.0595. This means the 90 day average was 64.9188. The change for BGN to BDT was 1.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3230.78418.317
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.661.4450.85620.002
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.343

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BGN65.54770 BDT
5 BGN327.73850 BDT
10 BGN655.47700 BDT
20 BGN1,310.95400 BDT
50 BGN3,277.38500 BDT
100 BGN6,554.77000 BDT
250 BGN16,386.92500 BDT
500 BGN32,773.85000 BDT
1000 BGN65,547.70000 BDT
2000 BGN131,095.40000 BDT
5000 BGN327,738.50000 BDT
10000 BGN655,477.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bulgarian Lev
1 BDT0.01526 BGN
5 BDT0.07628 BGN
10 BDT0.15256 BGN
20 BDT0.30512 BGN
50 BDT0.76281 BGN
100 BDT1.52561 BGN
250 BDT3.81403 BGN
500 BDT7.62805 BGN
1000 BDT15.25610 BGN
2000 BDT30.51220 BGN
5000 BDT76.28050 BGN
10000 BDT152.56100 BGN