500 Bangladeshi takas to Bulgarian levs

Convert BDT to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
7.63 bgn

Tk1.000 BDT = лв0.01525 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
BDT to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01540.0156
Low0.01520.0152
Average0.01530.0154
Change-0.75%-1.94%
1 BDT to BGN stats

The performance of BDT to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0154 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0153. The change for BDT to BGN was -0.75.

The performance of BDT to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0156 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0154. The change for BDT to BGN was -1.94.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bulgarian Lev
1 BDT0.01525 BGN
5 BDT0.07627 BGN
10 BDT0.15254 BGN
20 BDT0.30507 BGN
50 BDT0.76268 BGN
100 BDT1.52536 BGN
250 BDT3.81340 BGN
500 BDT7.62680 BGN
1000 BDT15.25360 BGN
2000 BDT30.50720 BGN
5000 BDT76.26800 BGN
10000 BDT152.53600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BGN65.55830 BDT
5 BGN327.79150 BDT
10 BGN655.58300 BDT
20 BGN1,311.16600 BDT
50 BGN3,277.91500 BDT
100 BGN6,555.83000 BDT
250 BGN16,389.57500 BDT
500 BGN32,779.15000 BDT
1000 BGN65,558.30000 BDT
2000 BGN131,116.60000 BDT
5000 BGN327,791.50000 BDT
10000 BGN655,583.00000 BDT