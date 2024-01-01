50 Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins

Convert BGN to AWG at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
49.97 awg

лв1.000 BGN = ƒ0.9993 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
BGN to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00241.0024
Low0.98720.9776
Average0.99580.9905
Change0.82%1.37%
View full history

1 BGN to AWG stats

The performance of BGN to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.9872. This means the 30 day average was 0.9958. The change for BGN to AWG was 0.82.

The performance of BGN to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.9776. This means the 90 day average was 0.9905. The change for BGN to AWG was 1.37.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Aruban Florin
1 BGN0.99930 AWG
5 BGN4.99651 AWG
10 BGN9.99302 AWG
20 BGN19.98604 AWG
50 BGN49.96510 AWG
100 BGN99.93020 AWG
250 BGN249.82550 AWG
500 BGN499.65100 AWG
1000 BGN999.30200 AWG
2000 BGN1,998.60400 AWG
5000 BGN4,996.51000 AWG
10000 BGN9,993.02000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bulgarian Lev
1 AWG1.00070 BGN
5 AWG5.00350 BGN
10 AWG10.00700 BGN
20 AWG20.01400 BGN
50 AWG50.03500 BGN
100 AWG100.07000 BGN
250 AWG250.17500 BGN
500 AWG500.35000 BGN
1000 AWG1,000.70000 BGN
2000 AWG2,001.40000 BGN
5000 AWG5,003.50000 BGN
10000 AWG10,007.00000 BGN