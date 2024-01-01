10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Salvadoran colóns

Convert BDT to SVC at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
745.22 svc

Tk1.000 BDT = ₡0.07452 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
BDT to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07460.0750
Low0.07450.0745
Average0.07450.0746
Change0.07%-0.58%
1 BDT to SVC stats

The performance of BDT to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0746 and a 30 day low of 0.0745. This means the 30 day average was 0.0745. The change for BDT to SVC was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0750 and a 90 day low of 0.0745. This means the 90 day average was 0.0746. The change for BDT to SVC was -0.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2610.78483.9621.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5260.85691.6821.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6460.51555.2010.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Salvadoran Colón
1 BDT0.07452 SVC
5 BDT0.37261 SVC
10 BDT0.74522 SVC
20 BDT1.49044 SVC
50 BDT3.72610 SVC
100 BDT7.45220 SVC
250 BDT18.63050 SVC
500 BDT37.26100 SVC
1000 BDT74.52200 SVC
2000 BDT149.04400 SVC
5000 BDT372.61000 SVC
10000 BDT745.22000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SVC13.41890 BDT
5 SVC67.09450 BDT
10 SVC134.18900 BDT
20 SVC268.37800 BDT
50 SVC670.94500 BDT
100 SVC1,341.89000 BDT
250 SVC3,354.72500 BDT
500 SVC6,709.45000 BDT
1000 SVC13,418.90000 BDT
2000 SVC26,837.80000 BDT
5000 SVC67,094.50000 BDT
10000 SVC134,189.00000 BDT