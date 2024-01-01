2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Romanian leus

Convert BDT to RON at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
77.64 ron

Tk1.000 BDT = L0.03882 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
BDT to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03930.0397
Low0.03870.0387
Average0.03890.0392
Change-0.65%-1.94%
View full history

1 BDT to RON stats

The performance of BDT to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0393 and a 30 day low of 0.0387. This means the 30 day average was 0.0389. The change for BDT to RON was -0.65.

The performance of BDT to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0397 and a 90 day low of 0.0387. This means the 90 day average was 0.0392. The change for BDT to RON was -1.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Romanian Leu
1 BDT0.03882 RON
5 BDT0.19409 RON
10 BDT0.38819 RON
20 BDT0.77637 RON
50 BDT1.94093 RON
100 BDT3.88187 RON
250 BDT9.70468 RON
500 BDT19.40935 RON
1000 BDT38.81870 RON
2000 BDT77.63740 RON
5000 BDT194.09350 RON
10000 BDT388.18700 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RON25.76080 BDT
5 RON128.80400 BDT
10 RON257.60800 BDT
20 RON515.21600 BDT
50 RON1,288.04000 BDT
100 RON2,576.08000 BDT
250 RON6,440.20000 BDT
500 RON12,880.40000 BDT
1000 RON25,760.80000 BDT
2000 RON51,521.60000 BDT
5000 RON128,804.00000 BDT
10000 RON257,608.00000 BDT