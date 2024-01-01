Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Romanian leus today

Convert BAM to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,543.32 ron

1.000 BAM = 2.543 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Romanian Leu
1 BAM2.54332 RON
5 BAM12.71660 RON
10 BAM25.43320 RON
20 BAM50.86640 RON
50 BAM127.16600 RON
100 BAM254.33200 RON
250 BAM635.83000 RON
500 BAM1,271.66000 RON
1000 BAM2,543.32000 RON
2000 BAM5,086.64000 RON
5000 BAM12,716.60000 RON
10000 BAM25,433.20000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RON0.39319 BAM
5 RON1.96593 BAM
10 RON3.93186 BAM
20 RON7.86372 BAM
50 RON19.65930 BAM
100 RON39.31860 BAM
250 RON98.29650 BAM
500 RON196.59300 BAM
1000 RON393.18600 BAM
2000 RON786.37200 BAM
5000 RON1,965.93000 BAM
10000 RON3,931.86000 BAM