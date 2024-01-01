Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Polish zloty today

Convert BAM to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,208.95 pln

1.000 BAM = 2.209 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Polish Zloty
1 BAM2.20895 PLN
5 BAM11.04475 PLN
10 BAM22.08950 PLN
20 BAM44.17900 PLN
50 BAM110.44750 PLN
100 BAM220.89500 PLN
250 BAM552.23750 PLN
500 BAM1,104.47500 PLN
1000 BAM2,208.95000 PLN
2000 BAM4,417.90000 PLN
5000 BAM11,044.75000 PLN
10000 BAM22,089.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PLN0.45270 BAM
5 PLN2.26352 BAM
10 PLN4.52703 BAM
20 PLN9.05406 BAM
50 PLN22.63515 BAM
100 PLN45.27030 BAM
250 PLN113.17575 BAM
500 PLN226.35150 BAM
1000 PLN452.70300 BAM
2000 PLN905.40600 BAM
5000 PLN2,263.51500 BAM
10000 PLN4,527.03000 BAM