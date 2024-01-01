Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BAM to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,629.89 myr

1.000 BAM = 2.630 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BAM2.62989 MYR
5 BAM13.14945 MYR
10 BAM26.29890 MYR
20 BAM52.59780 MYR
50 BAM131.49450 MYR
100 BAM262.98900 MYR
250 BAM657.47250 MYR
500 BAM1,314.94500 MYR
1000 BAM2,629.89000 MYR
2000 BAM5,259.78000 MYR
5000 BAM13,149.45000 MYR
10000 BAM26,298.90000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MYR0.38025 BAM
5 MYR1.90123 BAM
10 MYR3.80245 BAM
20 MYR7.60490 BAM
50 MYR19.01225 BAM
100 MYR38.02450 BAM
250 MYR95.06125 BAM
500 MYR190.12250 BAM
1000 MYR380.24500 BAM
2000 MYR760.49000 BAM
5000 MYR1,901.22500 BAM
10000 MYR3,802.45000 BAM