Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bahraini dinars today

Convert BAM to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
209.170 bhd

1.000 BAM = 0.2092 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bahraini Dinar
1 BAM0.20917 BHD
5 BAM1.04585 BHD
10 BAM2.09170 BHD
20 BAM4.18340 BHD
50 BAM10.45850 BHD
100 BAM20.91700 BHD
250 BAM52.29250 BHD
500 BAM104.58500 BHD
1000 BAM209.17000 BHD
2000 BAM418.34000 BHD
5000 BAM1,045.85000 BHD
10000 BAM2,091.70000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BHD4.78081 BAM
5 BHD23.90405 BAM
10 BHD47.80810 BAM
20 BHD95.61620 BAM
50 BHD239.04050 BAM
100 BHD478.08100 BAM
250 BHD1,195.20250 BAM
500 BHD2,390.40500 BAM
1000 BHD4,780.81000 BAM
2000 BHD9,561.62000 BAM
5000 BHD23,904.05000 BAM
10000 BHD47,808.10000 BAM