20 Bahraini dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert BHD to BAM at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
95.05 bam

.د.ب1.000 BHD = KM4.752 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.81024.8577
Low4.73814.7381
Average4.76834.7938
Change-0.76%-1.32%
1 BHD to BAM stats

The performance of BHD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8102 and a 30 day low of 4.7381. This means the 30 day average was 4.7683. The change for BHD to BAM was -0.76.

The performance of BHD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8577 and a 90 day low of 4.7381. This means the 90 day average was 4.7938. The change for BHD to BAM was -1.32.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BHD4.75225 BAM
5 BHD23.76125 BAM
10 BHD47.52250 BAM
20 BHD95.04500 BAM
50 BHD237.61250 BAM
100 BHD475.22500 BAM
250 BHD1,188.06250 BAM
500 BHD2,376.12500 BAM
1000 BHD4,752.25000 BAM
2000 BHD9,504.50000 BAM
5000 BHD23,761.25000 BAM
10000 BHD47,522.50000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bahraini Dinar
1 BAM0.21043 BHD
5 BAM1.05213 BHD
10 BAM2.10426 BHD
20 BAM4.20852 BHD
50 BAM10.52130 BHD
100 BAM21.04260 BHD
250 BAM52.60650 BHD
500 BAM105.21300 BHD
1000 BAM210.42600 BHD
2000 BAM420.85200 BHD
5000 BAM1,052.13000 BHD
10000 BAM2,104.26000 BHD