1 Bahraini dinar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert BHD to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 BHD to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.8102
|4.8577
|Low
|4.7381
|4.7381
|Average
|4.7683
|4.7938
|Change
|-0.76%
|-1.32%
1 BHD to BAM stats
The performance of BHD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8102 and a 30 day low of 4.7381. This means the 30 day average was 4.7683. The change for BHD to BAM was -0.76.
The performance of BHD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8577 and a 90 day low of 4.7381. This means the 90 day average was 4.7938. The change for BHD to BAM was -1.32.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 BHD
|4.75225 BAM
|5 BHD
|23.76125 BAM
|10 BHD
|47.52250 BAM
|20 BHD
|95.04500 BAM
|50 BHD
|237.61250 BAM
|100 BHD
|475.22500 BAM
|250 BHD
|1,188.06250 BAM
|500 BHD
|2,376.12500 BAM
|1000 BHD
|4,752.25000 BAM
|2000 BHD
|9,504.50000 BAM
|5000 BHD
|23,761.25000 BAM
|10000 BHD
|47,522.50000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bahraini Dinar
|1 BAM
|0.21043 BHD
|5 BAM
|1.05213 BHD
|10 BAM
|2.10426 BHD
|20 BAM
|4.20852 BHD
|50 BAM
|10.52130 BHD
|100 BAM
|21.04260 BHD
|250 BAM
|52.60650 BHD
|500 BAM
|105.21300 BHD
|1000 BAM
|210.42600 BHD
|2000 BAM
|420.85200 BHD
|5000 BAM
|1,052.13000 BHD
|10000 BAM
|2,104.26000 BHD