1,000 awg
253,178 kmf

1.000 AWG = 253.2 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Comorian Franc
1 AWG253.17800 KMF
5 AWG1,265.89000 KMF
10 AWG2,531.78000 KMF
20 AWG5,063.56000 KMF
50 AWG12,658.90000 KMF
100 AWG25,317.80000 KMF
250 AWG63,294.50000 KMF
500 AWG126,589.00000 KMF
1000 AWG253,178.00000 KMF
2000 AWG506,356.00000 KMF
5000 AWG1,265,890.00000 KMF
10000 AWG2,531,780.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Aruban Florin
1 KMF0.00395 AWG
5 KMF0.01975 AWG
10 KMF0.03950 AWG
20 KMF0.07900 AWG
50 KMF0.19749 AWG
100 KMF0.39498 AWG
250 KMF0.98745 AWG
500 KMF1.97490 AWG
1000 KMF3.94980 AWG
2000 KMF7.89960 AWG
5000 KMF19.74900 AWG
10000 KMF39.49800 AWG