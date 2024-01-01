Aruban florins to Honduran lempiras today

Convert AWG to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
13,789.90 hnl

1.000 AWG = 13.79 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.360.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9370.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Honduran Lempira
1 AWG13.78990 HNL
5 AWG68.94950 HNL
10 AWG137.89900 HNL
20 AWG275.79800 HNL
50 AWG689.49500 HNL
100 AWG1,378.99000 HNL
250 AWG3,447.47500 HNL
500 AWG6,894.95000 HNL
1000 AWG13,789.90000 HNL
2000 AWG27,579.80000 HNL
5000 AWG68,949.50000 HNL
10000 AWG137,899.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Aruban Florin
1 HNL0.07252 AWG
5 HNL0.36258 AWG
10 HNL0.72517 AWG
20 HNL1.45033 AWG
50 HNL3.62583 AWG
100 HNL7.25166 AWG
250 HNL18.12915 AWG
500 HNL36.25830 AWG
1000 HNL72.51660 AWG
2000 HNL145.03320 AWG
5000 HNL362.58300 AWG
10000 HNL725.16600 AWG