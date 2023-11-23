500 Australian dollars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert AUD to VND at the real exchange rate

500 aud
7,933,950 vnd

1.00000 AUD = 15867.90000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.8001683.31450.91761.6533149.141.368551.34135
1 GBP1.249751104.1221.146792.06621186.3881.710351.67635
1 INR0.01200270.0096040910.01101370.01984411.790080.01642630.0160998
1 EUR1.08980.87290.796111.80177162.531.491451.4618

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 AUD15867.90000 VND
5 AUD79339.50000 VND
10 AUD158679.00000 VND
20 AUD317358.00000 VND
50 AUD793395.00000 VND
100 AUD1586790.00000 VND
250 AUD3966975.00000 VND
500 AUD7933950.00000 VND
1000 AUD15867900.00000 VND
2000 AUD31735800.00000 VND
5000 AUD79339500.00000 VND
10000 AUD158679000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Australian Dollar
1 VND0.00006 AUD
5 VND0.00032 AUD
10 VND0.00063 AUD
20 VND0.00126 AUD
50 VND0.00315 AUD
100 VND0.00630 AUD
250 VND0.01576 AUD
500 VND0.03151 AUD
1000 VND0.06302 AUD
2000 VND0.12604 AUD
5000 VND0.31510 AUD
10000 VND0.63020 AUD