5000 Australian dollars to Panamanian balboas

Convert AUD to PAB at the real exchange rate

5000 aud
3275.50 pab

1.00000 AUD = 0.65510 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.089290.74621.491061.662650.9622518.7276
1 GBP1.1470511.2494104.0931.710371.907191.1037521.4821
1 USD0.91810.800384183.31451.368951.526480.8834517.1939
1 INR0.01101980.009606780.012002710.01643110.0183220.01060380.206373

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 AUD0.65510 PAB
5 AUD3.27550 PAB
10 AUD6.55100 PAB
20 AUD13.10200 PAB
50 AUD32.75500 PAB
100 AUD65.51000 PAB
250 AUD163.77500 PAB
500 AUD327.55000 PAB
1000 AUD655.10000 PAB
2000 AUD1310.20000 PAB
5000 AUD3275.50000 PAB
10000 AUD6551.00000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Australian Dollar
1 PAB1.52648 AUD
5 PAB7.63240 AUD
10 PAB15.26480 AUD
20 PAB30.52960 AUD
50 PAB76.32400 AUD
100 PAB152.64800 AUD
250 PAB381.62000 AUD
500 PAB763.24000 AUD
1000 PAB1526.48000 AUD
2000 PAB3052.96000 AUD
5000 PAB7632.40000 AUD
10000 PAB15264.80000 AUD